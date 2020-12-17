James Allen Drake, Jr., known as "Boy" to his late wife Ann and "Uncle Boy" to his many nieces and nephews, passed away at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga December 13, 2020. He was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on May 17, 1935 to James Allen Drake, Sr. and Myrtle Drake. He married Ann Drake when they both were only 15 years old and spent a wonderful life together until Ann's death in 2015. They both moved to Signal Mountain, Tennessee in 2014 to be close to their daughter, Beth. After Ann passed away, he lived with his daughter until September 2020 where he moved to a memory care unit in Chattanooga. James was a tool and die maker by trade and worked in that capacity at several plants in the area. Plus he was a draftsman, machinist, trainer and supervisor at Tecumseh in Verona. He excelled in his job by reducing waste of parts in the company and he was sent to Hershey, Pennsylvania and to Turkey to train workers on how to reduce that waste. He retired from Tecumseh in 1995 and enjoyed his hobbies of wood working, fishing and keeping a beautiful lawn. He was a member of Verona United Methodist Church and loved his church family helping the other men in the church with lawn care and more. Most of all, he loved his family and extended family and had an unmistakable laugh. During his last five years living with his daughter and lastly at the memory care center, everyone that came in touch with him talked about how "sweet" he was and loved him. Private family services will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Reverend Harold Robinson from Houston, Mississippi officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Services will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Survivors include his daughter, Beth Harris, and son-in-law, Dave Harris both of Signal Mountain, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Allen Drake, Sr. and Myrtle Drake; sisters, Marie Curran, Jamie Gillentine, Ruth Young, and Lucille Burleson. Honarary pallbearers will be Pat Helms, John Ellis, Moses Ruff, Todd Ellis, Mike Ellis, Joey Stanley, Doug Stanley, Doug Hillensbeck, Jack Hillensbeck, Jeff Young, and Rick Helms. Memorials may be made to Verona United Methodist Church, PO Box 370, Verona, MS 38879. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
