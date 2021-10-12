Fibi N. Haddad Drefs (Noha), born November 28, 1932, died at North Mississippi Medical Center at the hospice unit October 6, 2021. She is survived by her son Badi H. Baltagi and his wife Phyllis M. Kisor; close nieces Vicky Jackson and Donna Oden (Mona's daughters) for whom she was a second mother; and a very close nephew Adnan and Nabil Haddad who cared for her while she lived in Maryland; their sister Fadia and brother Ghassan Haddad (Tanious's children); also, Inat and Manal (Joseph's children) and their mother Neifeh Haddad. She was preceded in death by her parents, N. Haddad (Deebeh), her brothers George, Tanious, Joseph and Phillip and two sisters Nabiha and Mona. The family gathered at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo on Saturday October 9, 2021, at 2p.m. to say their final goodbyes. Special thanks to Pontotoc Health and Rehab Center and North Mississippi Medical Center, especially their hospice unit for their care of Fibi, making sure she was comfortable and pain free. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
