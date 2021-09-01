On Tuesday afternoon, August 31, 2021, Kenneth Don Drewery, 49, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Funeral Services remembering the life of Kenneth will be at 2 PM Thursday, September 2 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Robbins officiating. Mike Drewery will have Personal Reflections and burial will follow in Union Cemetery near Chalybeate. Kenneth was born December 9, 1971 in Tippah County and is the son of Patsy Dillinger Flowers of Ripley and the late Harold Clinton Drewery. He was a 1993 graduate of Falkner High School and a member of Concord Baptist Church. Kenneth loved the Lord, his family and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He bled maroon and white and was probably one of the biggest Bulldog fans. Never missing the opportunity to tell people about MSU, Kenneth dressed in MSU, watched all their games and didn't hesitate to let one know that MSU never lost a game---not one. A kind and loving man with a heart of gold, he will be remembered for his sweet smile and the greetings he gave to both loved ones and strangers alike. The light of the Lord shone brightly in him here on earth and continues to shine brighter now that he is in Heaven. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 2 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his mother, memories will continue to be shared by two sisters, Kimberly Young (Jerry) of Humboldt, TN and Charley Michelle Settlemires of Walnut, two brothers, Mike Drewery (Jenny) of New Albany and Clint Drewery of Walnut, his step mother, Becky Drewery of Walnut, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends. He was also preceded in death by his father, Charles Flowers, two aunts and two cousins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Kenneth's family at ripleyfunearlhome.com.
