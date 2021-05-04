On Saturday, May 1, 2021, Barbara Josephine Driggers, 73, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. The family has requested a private family burial. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Driggers was born March 5, 1948 in New Prague, MN, the daughter of the late Ramona Deets Higgenbothem. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to the late Jerry Lee Driggers, who preceded her in death November 6, 2020. A Christian and a homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Driggers was a member of the Union County Quilting Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars-Baycliff Chapter Texas. She will be remembered for her love of animals, reading, crocheting and sharing her "two cents worth " to every conversation. Mrs. Driggers was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother who had a zest for life and a wonderful outgoing personality. She will be missed by all that had the opportunity to know and love her. Her memories will continue to be shared by her children, Deidre Driggers and David Driggers, both of New Albany and Janice Clay of San Leon, TX, one sister, Candace Webb of Slidell, LA, five grandchildren, Richard Driggers (Tabitha), Erick Driggers (Natalie), Kelly Hutchens (Megan), Beth Pruitt (Todd) and Kari Taylor and sixteen great grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Driggers family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
