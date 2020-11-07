Jerry Lee Driggers, 77, passed away November 6, 2020 at his residence in New Albany, MS. He was born February 8, 1943 in Florida. He was a United States Navy veteran and a retired machine operator for E.R. Carpenter. In his leisure time, Jerry enjoyed bird watching, reading and enjoying nature. Jerry is survived by his wife; Barbara Higginbotham Driggers of New Albany, MS, children; Deidra Driggers and David Driggers both of New Albany, MS, and Janice Clay (Charles) of TX, parents; Jerry Loyde Driggers and Thelma Lorraine Morgan, one brother; James Driggers of TX, five grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by one brother; Joseph Driggers. A Celebration of Life Service for family and close friends will be held Monday, November 9, 4:00 p.m. at 1132 County Road 135 East, New Albany, MS. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For further information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.