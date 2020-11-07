Jerry Lee Driggers

Jerry Lee Driggers, 77, passed away November 6, 2020 at his residence in New Albany, MS. He was born February 8, 1943 in Florida. He was a United States Navy veteran and a retired machine operator for E.R. Carpenter. In his leisure time, Jerry enjoyed bird watching, reading and enjoying nature. Jerry is survived by his wife; Barbara Higginbotham Driggers of New Albany, MS, children; Deidra Driggers and David Driggers both of New Albany, MS, and Janice Clay (Charles) of TX, parents; Jerry Loyde Driggers and Thelma Lorraine Morgan, one brother; James Driggers of TX, five grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by one brother; Joseph Driggers. A Celebration of Life Service for family and close friends will be held Monday, November 9, 4:00 p.m. at 1132 County Road 135 East, New Albany, MS. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For further information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com

