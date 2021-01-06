Hedrick Douglas "Duck" Fears, 64, passed away Friday, January 01, 2021, at Residence in Tupelo. Services will be on a private day at the graveside. at Associated Family Funeral Home in Tupelo, MS is in charge. For more information visit our website associatedfuneral.com Foral tributes may be viewed by visiting our floral store on our website..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.