COFFEEVILLE -- Frank Dudley, 75, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville . Services will be on Wednesday July 3, 2020 at 12 noon at Moores Chapel A.M.E Community Cemetery in Coffeeville . Burial will follow at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley in charge of arrangements .

