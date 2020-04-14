Gertrude Ann Duffie, 80, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 31, 1939 in Stevenville, Newfoundland, Canada, the daughter of Samuel and Gene Rose. Gertrude married Calvin Duffie who she met through his military service. They made their home in the Furrs Community where they raised their four children. She worked as a seamstress for Blue Bell Industries for many years. Gertrude greatly enjoyed bowling, paying bingo and loved to travel. She leaves behind her four children, Wanda Dover of the Furrs Community, Shirley Anderson of Mooreville, Donald Dufffie and Bobby Duffie, both of Furrs; six grandchildren, Chris Duffie, Melissa Keith, Vanessa Caulder, LeCole Brazil, Olivia Duffie, and Ashley Montgomery; 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Viola Dale (Rodney), and Meldred Gregory (Jim); and one brother, Willis Rose (Nora). In addition to her parents husband, Gertrude was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tina Dover; three sisters, Versus Morris, Bod Rose, and Maud McEachren; and a brother, Eldared Rose. A private graveside service will be held for the family at White Zion Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
