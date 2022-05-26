Nellie Marie Bean Duffie age 85, of Saltillo, MS passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at NMMC Hospice Unit. She was born on November 6, 1936 to the late Harold Bean and the late Edith Mabry Bean. She was a member of Euclatubba Baptist Church. On September 24, 1954 she married Elmer Lee Duffie, together they raised four children. She is survived by one daughter and caretaker Sandra Bolen. Sons, Jerry Duffie (Lynn), Darrell Duffie (Cynthia) and Mickey Duffie (Nona) all of Saltillo. One sister Brenda Sheffield of Pontotoc, Seven grandchildren Brad Duffie (Becki), Mandi Helms (Jason), Ethan Duffie (Rebecca), Matthew Duffie (Lindsay), Holli Duffie, Joshua Duffie (Loni) and Caleb Duffie (Natalie) all of Saltillo. Great grand-children. A family only private service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn with Bro. Scott Witcher officiating. No visitation will be held. She was preceded in death my her parents, her husband, brother, Billy Bean and son-in-law Tim Bolen. Grandsons and Great grandsons will serve as pall bearers. The family asked that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the charity of your choice. Expression of sympathy my be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
