Alice Virginia Duffie, 80, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Alice Virginia Haygood Duffie was born on May 5, 1941 in Guntown, MS to the late Ruby Lucille and William Boyd Haygood. On February 20, 1971, she married Charles Allen Duffie of Saltillo, MS. They spent 51 years together as husband and wife. She was a mother, grandmother, a faithful member of Guntown First Baptist Church and a homemaker. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother James Luther Haygood and her sister Ann Grice Cross. She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Duffie of Guntown; her only son, Mark Haygood (Connie) of Guntown; and two grandchildren Matt Haygood (Jessica) of Tupelo and Ashton Haygood Cook (Austin) of Saltillo. Visitation will be held on Monday at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS from 12:00 to 2:00 with the service beginning at 2:00. Brother Bobby Robbins will be officiating. Burial will be at Campbelltown Cemetery. There will be no graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Guntown First Baptist Church Building Fund-P. O. Box 101-Guntown, MS 38849 or Sanctuary Hospice House-P.O. Box 2177-Tupelo, MS 38803 Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
