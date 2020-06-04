James E. Duffy Jr. "Jimmy" passed away May 30 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. A walk through service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4PM to 8PM at the North Green Street Church of Christ. A Graveside service will be Saturday, June 6, at 2PM at Porter Cemetery in Tupelo with Dr. Richard Price officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Mr. Duffy was born October 22, 1957 in Chicago, IL to the late James E. Duffy Sr. and Barbara Ashley Duffy of Tupelo. He received his education in the Tupelo School System andproudly served his country in the United States Army. A Christian, Jimmy attended the North Green Street Church of Christ and was employed with Tecumseh Products in Tupelo for over 20 years. In addition to his mother, he leaves to mourn his passing, 2 sons, Michael Brooks (Lemeshia) and Daniel Duffy, five grandchildren who proudly call him "Pawpaw", one sister Theresa Duffy of Tupelo, three brothers , Michael Duffy (Carolyn), Fredereric Duffy and Boston Fenton (Charlene), all of South Carolina,and a special friend Linda Harris of Houston, MS. The family request that memorials be directed to North Street Church of Christ, 1018 North Green St., Tupelo, MS 38804 The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662) 539-7000
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.