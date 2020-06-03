UNION / LEE COUNTIES -- James Ellis "Jimmy" Duffy, Jr., 62, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Graveside Services will be Saturday, June 6 at 2 PM at Porter Cemetery inTupelo.. Visitation will be on Friday, June 5 from 4 PM to 6 PM at North Green Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Arrangements will be provided by NEw Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.

