Mother, artist, teacher, and though she would never admit it, avid talker, Elizabeth "Beti" Ann DuGard passed away on the morning of December 7, 2020, after valiantly refusing to let COPD rule her life. Born in Tupelo, MS on December 2, 1939, she never met Elvis, but supposedly rode in one of his cars with a group of people. Besides her brushes with rock-n-roll royalty, Beti spent her life teaching, first as an art Instructor at Union College, then as an art teacher at Tupelo High School, as a counselor at Thomas Street Elementary, and finally as a history teacher at Tupelo Middle School. Beti was a passionate artist who especially loved flowers (Queen Ann's Lace, being her childhood favorite). She also loved eating out, visiting Memphis, and socializing with all of her teacher friends. There was nothing she would not do to protect, provide, and ensure her three boys were successful and independent, just as she was. After retiring, she spent many years in Petal, MS where she was active with the art community and buying trinkets from local shops. She spent the last few months of her life, living with her sons, eating cheese toast with strawberry jam, drinking her favorite coffee recipe, and telling others about her faith, love, and dedication to her Lord and Savior, Jesus. A private graveside service for Beti will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Beti was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Rev. John and Pauline DuGard, and her loving pet, Chewie. She is survived by her three sons, Philip (Susan), Thor (Angela), and Court (Jenny); three grandsons, Drew (Raegan), Nicholas, and Elliott; and one great granddaughter, Kylie; as well as her brother and sister, Bill (Sharon) and Yvonne (Fred). Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.