Willie Beatrice Turner Duggar, 98, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center- Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. She was born March 5, 1922 in New Albany to the late Fred and Willie Stacks Turner. She was the widow of Harold Davis "Pete" Duggar, whom she married in 1941. She retired from Joyner Fields Garment Factory and was the owner/operator of East Union Grocery for many years. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning and yard work. She was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 1:00p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Powell and Sammy Coker officiating. Burial will be at Ellistown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by four daughters, Judy Gilmore (Bud) of Verona, Jane Coker (Sammy) of Baldwyn, Jill Whitten (Bobby) of Ellistown and Jeania Adair of Sherman; one son, Terry Duggar of Ellistown; her grandchildren: Jeff Gilmore (Lisa), Paul Coker (Anna), Samantha Barron (Michael), Jeremy Easterling, Ben Duggar (Hilary), Katie Duggar, Will Duggar, Brandy Wallace (Brett) and Justin Adair; and twenty-one great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Oralee Turner and Ruth Turner; and a brother, Houston Turner. Mrs. Duggar's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 from noon until service time at the funeral home. For online condolence and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.