James William "J.W." Duggar, 96, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born January 24, 1925 to Jack Duggar and Mamie Davis Duggar. He served our country in the United States Army and was the owner of Ellistown Grocery Store. Mr. Duggar was a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of Ellistown Baptist Church. A service for Mr. Duggar will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 starting at 11:30am at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30am till the start of the service at 11:30am also at United Funeral Service. He is survived by his loving children, Susan Coker and Larry Duggar (Rhonda), ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mamie Duggar, his wife, Mamie Ruth Kerr Duggar, and two sons Steve and Andy Duggar, four sisters and three brothers. United Funeral service will fly the US Army flag in honor of Mr. Duggar's service to our country. United in honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservcie.com.
