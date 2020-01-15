Mamie Ruth Duggar, 90, passed away at her residence Wednesday, January 15,2020. She was born in Myrtle, MS on July 22,1929 to the late O.W. and Idalia Coltharp Kerr. She was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church, where she played the organ. She took music courses at Blue Mountain College and taught music for years. Services will be Friday, January 17,2020 at 2:30 pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of seventy-two years, J.W. Duggar; one daughter, Susan Coker; one son, Larry Duggar (Rhonda); ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Steve Duggar, Andy Duggar; one son in law Bill Coker; one sister, Mary Emma Kerr; one brother, J.D. Kerr. Visitation will be Friday, January 17,2020 from 1:00 pm till 2:30 pm at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

