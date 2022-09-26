Becky Lloyd Duke passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson Mississippi. Becky was born March 26, 1945 in Houston Mississippi to Thomas Edward and Blanche Eaves Lloyd. She grew up under the mesmerizing glow of the movie screen at the 8 Drive In located in Houston that her parents owned. From an early age she was instilled with a love of the movies and this continued all throughout her life. Becky was a graduate of Houston High School Class of 1963. She attended MSCW her freshman year and then transferred to Mississippi State. There she was a research assistant to Dr. D Clayton James and helped with his book South to Bataan, North to Mukden. This experience helped formulate a lifelong interest in World War 2 history. Becky graduated in three years with honors with a degree in history. She met her future husband James Duke of Okolona, Mississippi on a blind date. She was initially nervous as he was currently serving in the Navy but knew from the moment they met that she was going to marry him. They were wed on September 4, 1965. Becky taught middle school for 25 years and it was a job she loved. She took special interest in those students who needed someone to believe in them and push them in the right direction. As one of her former students stated "she was one of the few teachers that actually cared about me". She also was a long time member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she taught the couples class for several years and made many lifelong friends there. To say Becky was a Mississippi State Fan would be an understatement. She was an avid fan who adored her Bulldogs, win or lose. She would always have season tickets to both football and basketball games until her health declined. When she could not be there in person she would always be tuned in on the TV. She is survived by her husband of 57 years whom she adored and loved with all her heart. She is also survived by her children - her son Jeff (Angelica) of Austin, Texas and her daughter Emily (John) and one grandchild, Andrew Provias of Brandon, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jim Lloyd. Lastly the family would like to thank Dr. David Dunavent III for his exceptional care over the years. Thanks to him and the care she was provided, Becky was able to live twelve more years after several serious life-threatening health issues and dance at her son's wedding. The whole family thanks him from the bottom of their hearts. A graveside service will be held Wednesday September 28th at 1:00 at Friendship Presbyterian Church in Van Vleet MS, conducted by Reverend Kenneth Corley. Pallbearers will be Toby Duke, Steve Duke, Corey Duke, Jimmy Marion, Jason Lloyd, Nick Provias, Zachary Duke and Paden Duke. Directions to Friendship Cemetery are as follows: Down the Natchez Trace and take 32 toward Houston then at .2 of a mile on the right CR 115 and you will see the Friendship Sign. 1 mile down on the right is the church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friendship Presbyterian Cemetery Fund c/o Ralph Thomas, P.O. Box 482, Houston, Mississippi 38851. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
