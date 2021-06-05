Betty Jane Cochran Duke, 87, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. She grew up in the Endville Community with her mother Fannie Cochran, father Murray Cochran and seven siblings. She attended Sherman High School. She married her life long mate Harold Duke and they had two daughters, Penny and Celisa. She worked hard her whole life , often two jobs at a time. She was a beautician, a city clerk, a church clerk and a social worker. She was a member of Sherman Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, quilting and managing her property and cattle. Services will be Monday, June 7, 2021, at 2:00pm, Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. David Westmoreland will officiate. Burial will be in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-daughters-Penny Spencer (Rick) of Sherman and Celisa Russell (John Neal) of Sherman; four grandchildren-Nicole Hill (Trey) of Endville, Ben Spencer of Belden, Katie Donaldson (Ethan) of South Pontotoc and Luke Flaherty of Cairo; four great grandchildren-Rivers Donaldson, Bryce Hill, Rose Donaldson and Raynes Donaldson; one brother-Joe Cochran (Bob) of Endville. Preceded in death by-husband-Harold Duke; parents-Murray and Fannie Cochran; three sisters-Sara Leeman, Daisy Harvey and Clara Sheffield; and three brothers-Lindsey, Silas and Calvin Cochran. Pallbearers-Rick Spencer, Ben Spencer, Luke Flaherty, John Neal Russell, Trey Hill and Ethan Donaldson; honorary-Rivers Donaldson and Bryce Hill. Visitation-Monday, June 7, 2021, 1:00pm until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.