Harold Lamar Duke, 87, passed away October 11, 2019 at his home in Sherman. He was born in Pontotoc County on February 13, 1932 to Kate and James Duke of Chesterville. He was a respected and loved resident of Sherman where he lived for the past 49 years. He was a member of Sherman Baptist Church. He was a professional truck driver for 35 years. He retired from MDOT in 1994. Harold was an Army Veteran from 1953-1955 where he served as a Sergeant. He was a member of the rifle team for Ft. Jackson, SC. Harold's interests and hobbies included farming, hunting, and raising cattle. He was most know for loving Betty, or as her referred to her as, "Mama", never meeting a stranger, loving the simpler things of life, and his genuine giving nature. Harold is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Cochran Duke; two daughters, Penny Spencer(Rick) of Sherman and Celisa Russell(John Neal) of Sherman; four grandchildren, Nicole Hill(Trey) of Endville, Ben Spencer of Sherman, Katie Donaldson(Ethan) of Pontotoc, and Luke Flaherty of Minnesota; four great grandchildren, Rivers Donaldson, Bryce Hill, Rose Donaldson, and Raynes Donaldson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 4PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS with Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in Pontotoc Memorial Garden. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Rick Spencer, John Neal Russell, Ben Spencer, Luke Flaherty, Trey Hill, and Ethan Donaldson. Honorary Pallbearers: Rivers Donaldson and Bryce Hill. Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 2PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.