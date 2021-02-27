James Alvin Duke, 73, passed away February 26, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family. He was a beloved father and husband. He retired after 30 plus years as an over the road truck driver with Overnite Transportation. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his son, James W. Duke(Tina), Hornlake; daughter, Shannon House(David), Lafayette Springs; daughter, Donna Kaye Duke, Slidell, LA; son, Charles Duke, Bardwell, KY; stepdaughters, Donna Stanley(Dennis), Ann Bailey(Dennis), and Deborah Whitehurst; stepson, Terry Lee Ellis; sisters, Josie Enis(Paul), Randolph and Mary Cloinger, Pontotoc; brothers, Robert Duke(Linda), Houlka and Terry Duke(Billie), Pontotoc; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Virginia Hubbard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Carole Duke; father, Charles Duke; mother, Josie Duke; brother, Charles Duke, Jr.; and daughter, Brenda Carroll. Services will be Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. J T Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Philip Enis, Dalton Wilson, Dylan Duke, Tyler House, Kaleb House, Charles Cloinger. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Campbell, Brad Enis, Stevie Duke, Colby Havens, Michael Riley, and Mark Rouke. Visitation will be Sunday, February 28, 6-8PM and Monday, March 1, 1PM until service time.
