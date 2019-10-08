Jerry Wayne Duke, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Oaktree Manor in Amory, MS. Born on December 1, 1932, in Paducah, KY, he was the son of Hubert Alfred and Alice Bernell Herring Duke. Jerry grew up in Michigan and graduated from Parma High School in 1951. He served in the US Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Army, Jerry graduated from Adrian College in 1959 with a degree in business administration. His employers included First National Bank, Kalamazoo, MI; Universal Match Corporation; and Nettleton School District. Jerry was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed making gifts for family and friends. He is survived by his two daughters, Kathleen Duke O'Hara of Atlanta, GA, and Janice Duke of Mt. Pleasant, MI; a sister, Bernell (Chuck) Wood, Fenton, MI; nephew, Jerry (Brandy) Wood; niece, Betsey Wood; the mother of his children, Marilyn Roe Duke; special friends, Jill and Scot Hurley. He was predeceased by his parents and by his wife, JoAn Duke. His family thanks the staff at Oaktree and Unity Hospice for the love and care they provided for him. His memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: First Friends Respite Center, P.O. Box 117, Amory, MS 38821 - firstfriendsamory.com Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
