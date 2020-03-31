HORNLAKE -- Charles Duke, Jr., 76, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Baptist Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2PM at Redland Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.