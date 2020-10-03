Mr. Max Aron Duke, 78, died Friday, October 2, 2020 from Sanctuary Hospice House following a brief illness. He was born July 4, 1942 in Houlka, Mississippi to Max Duke and Louise Oliver Duke. Max proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a Vietnam veteran. After returning from the military he attended Barber School, worked as a supervisor in the furniture industry for many years, and was a master builder. He enjoyed working with his hands. He married Shelia Gayle Reeder on April 20, 1991. He was a member of Doty Chapel Baptist Church. He loved his family and his precious fur baby, Sophie. A memorial service with military honors will be at 11 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Mike Allred (brother-in-law) officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 10 AM to service time only. He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Gayle Duke of Tupelo; daughter, Lori Ragan (William) of Amory; sons, Tim Reeder (Andi) of Tupelo and Shawn Reeder (Wendy) of Pontotoc; brother, Roland Duke of Shannon; sisters, Candy Hanna (Carl) of Ocean Springs and Tammy Hathcock (Terry) of Amory; father-in-law, Al Allred; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Duke; sister, Linda Griffin and brother, Ronnie Duke. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 11 AM, Monday and thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
