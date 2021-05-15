Patrick Adrian Dukes, 38, resident of Ripley, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following a brief illness. A Service of Remembrance honoring the life of Patrick will be at 6:30 PM Monday, May 17 in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Short officiating. A private family burial will be in the Falkner Cemetery. Patrick was born October 11, 1982 in Memphis, TN, the only child of the late Marsha Ann Richardson and Edward Watley. He was a 2002 graduate of Pine Grove School and continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College where he earned his associates degree in collision repair. He was a valued employee with Carpenter's Garage in Ripley. A talented automotive mechanic, Patrick lived life to the fullest, never met a stranger and was known for his positive attitude and optimistic spirit. Family was important and he enjoyed sharing every opportunity with them. Visitation will be Monday, May 17 from 5 PM to 6:30 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to share memories include his Fiancee, Kimberly Waldon of Ripley, her children, Austin Waldon, Blake Waldon and Anna Mays, her grandson, Ian Waldon, his step-father, Steve Dukes of Dry Creek, and his loyal pet canine, (Bo). The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
