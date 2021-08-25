Becky Schreifels Dulaney, 63 of Tupelo, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born February 2, 1958 to the late Billy Schreifels and the late Louise Luebbers Schreifels. She was a member of Verona Church of Christ. Wife, mother, Christian, strong, selfless, Multiple Myloma survivor/advocate. Recipient of Master's in finance, "Glamper", lover of life, and bargain hunter. These are just a few words to describe Becky. She took care of everyone around her with her amazing heart and infinite energy. She never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel at ease and loved. Her absence here with us will be felt exceedingly. But in the true Becky fashion; she would tell us to keep driving on and live life to the fullest. Private services will be Friday, August 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Wayne Cox officiating. Survivors include her husband, James Dulaney of Tupelo; son, Bernd (Allyson) Cox, Jr. of Auburn, GA; step-daughters: Jennifer (Aundreas) Brown of Dacula, GA, Katie Kennedy; grandchildren: Makensey Cox, Scott Cox, Alex Brown, Bria Brown, Jasmine Brown; sister, Susan (Brad) Thomas of Springerton, IL; brother, Jimmy (Susan) Schreifels of Fairfield, IL; nephews: David Thomas, Dalton Thomas, Matthew (Brittany) Schreifels; niece, Holly Schreifels, great niece, Madison Schreifels Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Marvin Steve Richards; brother, Ricky Schreifels In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: give.themmrf.org or mail to: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
