Ben Norman Dulaney, 77, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. He was born on April 30, 1942, to Benjamin Styles and Daisy Luella Dulaney in Pulaski, IL. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and grandfather. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard. He spent the last 50 years as a residential and commercial builder and contractor. Norman enjoyed anything in the outdoors, gardening was his passion along with hunting and fishing. He is survived by four children: Wayne Dulaney (Renee') of Tupelo, MS, Lori Carter (Billy) Walnut, MS, Lynn Alberson (Billy)Ashland, MS, Michael Dulaney (Ethelda) New Albany, MS, their mother Norma Dulaney Holcomb (David) Ripley, MS; seven grandchildren: Ashley Dulaney Roberts (John), Sloan Dulaney Stroud (Tyler), April Vargas (Chris), Amy Smith, Neal Alberson (Holly), Johnathan Dulaney (Erica), Michalla Dulaney, and thirteen great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters: Wanda Dulaney of Ripley, MS, Helen Huitt of Ripley, MS, Carolyn Stokes of Saint Joseph, IL, Ann Matlock of New Albany, MS, Joe Dulaney of Urbana, IL, sister-in-law: Dorothy Ketchum of Ripley, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents: Benjamin Styles and Daisy Luella Dulaney , his wife: Gwendolyn Dulaney of 35 years, two sisters: Francis Cockrell , Ruth Smith, and a brother: Albert (Sputnik) Dulaney. Due to the COVID-19 virus there will be no public service, the only service will be a private graveside for the immediate family which will abide by the current state regulations of less than ten people and social distancing of six feet separation. In lieu of flowers , donations can be made to Parkinson or Alzheimer Research. Expressions of sympathy for the Dulaney family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
