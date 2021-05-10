Billie Sue Dulaney, 90, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Rolling Hill Manor in Zion, IL. Services will be on Friday, May 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

