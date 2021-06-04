Christine Dulaney, 93, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 27, 1928 to the late Quitman Dulaney and the late Pearl Wilemon Dulaney in Tupelo. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Christine enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, watching NBA games, going to church and spending time with her family. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday June 6, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 6 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her sons; David (Tammy Jo) Dulaney of Fulton, and Eddie (Donna) Dulaney of Red Bay, AL, grandchildren; Angela Dulaney, Shane (Carrie) Dulaney, Derek (Jessica) Dulaney, Jace (Tabitha) Dulaney, all of Fulton, Kayla (Chris) Jones of Houston, and Reese Dulaney of Red Bay, AL, 7 great grandchildren, brother; Bo (Laura) Dulaney of Jackson, and a sister; Shelby Spencer of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband; Reese Dulaney, parents; Quitman and Pearl Dulaney, son; Mike Dulaney, daughter in law; Linda Dulaney, sister; Shirley Boyd, and 1 brother; Carl Dulaney. Pallbearers will be Shane Dulaney, Derek Dulaney, Jace Dulaney, and Reese Dulaney. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
