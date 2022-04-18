Larry Dulaney, 75, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Diversicare in Tupelo. He was born August 17, 1946 to the late Carl Dulaney and the late Annie Pate Dulaney. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He served many years at Fairview as youth director and helping with V.B.S. He loved to put puzzles together and studying the Bible. He worked for many years as a technician for many different jobs. He was very fond of vacationing in the Smokey Mountains. Services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Gene O'Brian officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Tuesday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Fayellen Dulaney of Fulton; daughters: Tracey (Carl) Whitehead and Amy Dulaney; grandchildren: Carlena Whitehead, Kason Whitehead; brothers: Chris (Dena) Dulaney, Donnie (Patty) Dulaney. Preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Bill Sheffield Sr., Sandy Russell, Jim Gates, Wesley O'Brian, Lemois Oswalt, Bobby Wood Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.