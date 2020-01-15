Linda Dulaney, 70, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Fulton. She was born March 26, 1949 to the late Trenton Thomas and the late Mildred Waddle Wilson. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She was very good at keeping up with family and friends birthday's. She enjoyed sending cards, calling and singing happy birthday to them. Services will be today 12:00 pm on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Dewitt Bain and Bro. John Lewis officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am today at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Angela Dulaney; son, Shane (Carrie) Dulaney; grandsons: Will Davis, Tyler Dulaney, Nik Dulaney; sisters: Peggy (John) Hall, Kathy Miles, and Lenita Powers; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Mike Dulaney. Pallbearers will be Mackie Thornton, Gary Cayson, Jeff McNeece, Gary Wallace, Gary Gray, Brad Beard. Memorials can be made in honor of Linda to The Gideons International, PO Box 753, Fulton, MS 38843 or to Crossroads Ranch, 716 Airport Rd. Fulton, MS 38843 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
