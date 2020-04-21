Gladous Louise Dulaney, 94, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born February 2, 1926 to the late James V. Leslie and the late Trudie Stembridge Lesley in Fulton. She retired from Blue Bell after 20+ years of service and was a member of Fulton Free Will Baptist Church. Louise enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing, and cooking Sunday dinner for her family. A private family graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday April 24, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter; Sarah Cunningham of Hermitage, TN, grandchildren; Sandy (Ronnie) Webb and Scotty (Kristen Bennett) Dulaney, both of Fulton, 3 great grandchildren; Stacy (Jeremy) Cagle, Reagan Dulaney, Laykin Dulaney, 4 great great grandchildren; Chloe Cagle, Kennedy Cagle, Braiden Bennett, Emilee Bennett, and a daughter in law; Sherri Dulaney of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband; C.T. "Cotton" Dulaney, parents; J.V. and Trudie Lesley, a son; Jimmy Dulaney, 2 sisters; Clyda Green, and Cleburn Lesley, 2 step sisters; Erma Lesley, Verna Lesley, and a step brother; Noonan Lesley. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
