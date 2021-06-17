Shirlene Warren Dulaney, 83, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 15, 1938 to the late Morty Warren and the late Ophelia HarpWarren. She was a member of Mantachie First Baptist Church. Shirlene enjoyed sewing, ironing clothes, gardening, her flowers, watching her birds, but her greatest love was going to church and spending time with her family. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday June 19, 2021 at Mantachie First Baptist Church with Bro. Grady Davidson, and Bro. Acy Barber officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday June 18 at Mantachie First Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her 2 sons; Roy Douglas (Betty) Dulaney and Dale (Lavern) Dulaney, both of Mantachie, grandchildren; Zack (Cara) Dulaney, Anna (Austin) McMillen, Thane (Meagan) Williams, Kassi (Clinton) Kingsley, and Ainsley (Jon) Millard, great grandchildren; Theo Dulaney, Laney McMillen, Wesley Williams, Remi Kingsley, Eli Kingsley, Malachi Millard, and Addi Millard, 3 sisters; Eloise Humphries of Vina, AL, Ellen (Houston) Jackson of IL, Jimmie Ree of Opelika, AL, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Horace "Pete" Wendell Dulaney, her parents; Morty and Ophelia Warren, Husband, Horace "Pete" Wendell Dulaney, daughter in law, Donna Dulaney, 2 sisters, and 4 brothers. Pallbearers will be the deacons of Mantachie First Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
