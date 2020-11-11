Wanda Mae Dulaney, 73, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born May 27, 1947, to Benjamin and Daisy McDaniel Dulaney in Pulaski, IL. Wanda worked at Helen's Diner for twenty-one years and also worked at Coleman's B.B.Q for several years. She was a member of Springdale Baptist Church. Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Little Hope Cemetery in Falkner, MS. Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020, from 11:30 AM until service time at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Wanda is survived by one daughter: Sonja Dulaney Gates (Danny) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Joe Dulaney of Urbana, IL; two sisters: Helen Huitt of Ripley, MS, Ann Matlock of New Albany, MS; Three Grandchildren: Kimberly Gates, Buddy Gates, Caitilynn Gates. Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Norman Dulaney, Albert Dulaney, one infant brother; three sisters: Ruth Smith, Carolyn Stokes, Frances Cockrell and two infant sisters. Expressions of sympathy for the Dulaney family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.