HOLLY SPRINGS -- Lawrence William Dull, 78, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christopher Manor in Holly Springs. A Family Memorial will be held at a later date. Burial . Services will be on August 10 , 2020 2:00 p.m. at West TN State Veteran Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements .

