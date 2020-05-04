Lily Luvene Capps Dullum died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at NMMC Gilmore-Amory in Amory, MS. She was 82. She was born April 3, 1938 to James Washington Capps and Mittie Magnolia Chandler in Nettleton, MS. She was a lifelong resident who loved to cook, especially on Sunday mornings for both breakfast and lunch. She also loved to care for the elderly and always kept her house clean. She enjoyed gardening and raising both vegetables and flowers. She enjoyed painting, cross-stitching, playing the organ, and was an animal lover - she had a fondness for dogs. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. A graveside service for Luvene will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Hatley Cemetery in Hatley, MS, with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. She is survived by her son, Timothy Dale Comer of Amory; a sister, Geraldine Gallaway (Hayes) of Wren; granddaughters, Angela Comer and Cloe Comer; and her dear companion, Howard Nash of Hatley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence Dullum, who died on May 5, 2006; a sister, Earlene Capps; and eight brothers. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
