John Thurston "Johnny" Dunahoo, 52, of Tupelo, passed away, January 2, 2021, in Pontotoc. He was born April 11, 1968. He was a 1986 graduate of Wiynona High School. He was a proud father and grandfather. He worked for Wages Roofing for 20+ years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren on the weekend and being outdoors. He is survived by his daughters, Katelyn Dunahoo and Kathryn Lowery (Phillip) both of Amory; the mother of his children, Erica Hoskins (Cole) of Amory; two grandchildren, Braeden Strong and Blessing Lowery; two bonus grandchildren, Brooklyn Wages and Levi; brother-in-law, Christopher Flores (Maria) of Pontotoc; special friend, Richard Norman and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Dunahoo; God son, Braeden Hoskins, brothers, Keith Dunahoo and Kenny Davis, and special friend, Nancy Wages Private family visitation will be at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

