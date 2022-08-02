Purchase Access

New Albany- Quitman Candler Dunahoo, 95, went to his heavenly home on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born May 5, 1927 to Candler B. Dunahoo and Minnie Hall Dunahoo. He served our great country in the United States Army. Mr. Dunahoo worked at Futorian and in the furniture industry until he retired. He enjoyed fishing and gardening and grew many tomatoes that he would give away every year. He loved his family and his church family and was an active member of Moss Hill Baptist Church. Services for Mr. Dunahoo will be Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mitchell Hall officiating. A visitation will be from 3:00pm till the start of the service also at United. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Those left to carry on his memories are, one daughter, Deborah Dunahoo McKissick (Gary) of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Tabitha Gillentine (Pate), Cecily McLarty, and Bentley Pannell (Haley); and seven great grandchildren, Lanna Pritchard (David), Mason Gillentine, Payton McLarty, Libby Kingsley, Levi Kingsley, Lincoln Pannell, and Amelia Pannell. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Zelma Jesteen Dunahoo, one sister, Helen Bryant; four brothers, EK Dunahoo, Houston Dunahoo, Bill Dunahoo, and Joel Timothy Dunahoo. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

