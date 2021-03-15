Jerry Dunaway passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the age of 65 at his home. Jerry was born on December 24, 1955, to Herman and Nell Watts Dunaway. He was a member of the MS National Guard for 10 years and had been a firefighter and EMR for Saltillo Fire Department. He was the assistant Pastor of Lighthouse Assembly of God in Saltillo from 2003 - 2005, and he was currently the Pastor of Maple Springs Church of God in Mantachie, Ms. On May 31, 1974, he married the love of his life, Linda Fowler. They raised two sons together. Jerry had a passion for hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren Wesley, Amelia, and Cohen. He has been a member of many gospel singing groups. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 @ 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Sammy Scott, Bro. David Webb, Bro. Macky Pettigo and Bro. Roger Graham officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Linda of Guntown; sons, Matthew (Alisha) Dunaway of New Albany and Lee Dunaway of New Albany; brothers, Marty (Katrina) of Guntown and Jeff (Mary) Dunaway of Guntown; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Dunaway of Saltillo, Faye Sexton of Southaven and Betty Fowler of Fulton; brothers-in-law, Tommy (Judy) of Guntown, Johnny (Donna) Fowler of Fulton and Glen Harris of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Dunaway ,sister, Sheila Harris and a brother-in-law, Billy Sexton. Pallbearers will be Coty Dunaway, Josh Dunaway, Anthony Dunaway, John Gooch, Wesley Dunaway, Roger Graham and Michael Ballard. Visitation is Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
