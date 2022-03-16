Professor Bettie A. Duncan, born June 21, 1933 in Ashland, MS, died February 21, 2022 at Lakewood Ranch Hospital in Bradenton, FL. She was 88 years old. She was preceded in death by parents Clyde and Annette Duncan and brother Paul Harrison Duncan of Shannon, MS, as well as close friends and colleagues at Pittsburg State University (PSU) Dr. Claire Demand and Dr. Cary Clasz. She is survived by Sisters-in-law Mary Jane Rinehart of Shannon, MS and Brenda Williams of Amory, MS. Beloved nieces Sherrye Duncan Hester, Nancy Duncan Hutcheson (Michael) and Amy Duncan Beasley (Joseph), all of the Shannon, MS; Grand nieces and nephews, Jacob, Anna Grace, Dallas, Jordan, Stone and Hope, all of the Shannon, MS area; First cousins, Kathryn Sette (Al) of Eastham, MA, Joan Atkinson (Ralph) of Madison, MS. Jean Thomason (Ralph) of South Haven, MS and Charles Jackson (Pipa) of Jackson. MS. Her dear friend of 60 years and devoted personal caregiver for the last 12 years, Mrs. Sandra Campbell of Bradenton, FL, with whom she lived with. Bettie was a talented microbiologist and gifted teacher, recognized for her many peer reviewed scientific publications and expert training of over 8,000 students at PSU. She graduated approximately 60 graduate students while on the faculty. Prior to her 30 year career at PSU, Bettie earned a BS degree from Judson College in Marion, AL. Bettie then spent five productive years in cancer research at Southern Research Institute in Birmingham, AL. while simultaneously earning her MS degree at night from Birmingham Southern College. She earned her PhD in microbiology from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 1966 being the first woman to be awarded a PhD in microbiology from that university. Dr. Duncan then accepted what became a 30-year professorship with PSU, retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1996. In addition to her numerous professional achievements, Dr. Duncan chaired the Missouri Valley Branch of the American Society of Microbiology. She was honored by the acceptance of two new microbes which she identified, isolated, and characterized, into the prestigious American Type Culture Collection. Supplemental to her academic career, Dr. Duncan was the founder and principal of an industrial water and waste testing laboratory serving Kansas and Missouri. Bettie was recognized by her students and peers as an inspirational and caring teacher. Training young scholars in critical thinking was always a top priority and her proudest achievement. Many of her students have become highly successful medical and scientific professionals in their own right. Many of these individuals remained in touch decades later. Always gregarious, Bettie never let a day go by without sharing a funny, wise or pithy thought apropos of the moment. She loved Egyptology, world history, opera, poetry, Angela Lansbury, Queen Elizabeth, living in Florida, nightly gin rummy games and Perry Mason reruns - a true "woman of all seasons." She will be greatly missed! A private family and friend's interment service will be held in Dr. Duncan's hometown of Ashland, MS at a later date. Please send any donations you may wish to make in Dr. Duncan's memory to your favorite charity, organization, church or PSU scholarship fund.
