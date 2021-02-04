Betty Marie Duncan, 89, passed away Monday, February 01, 2021, at her home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church in Potts Camp. The Holly Springs Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.

