Charles Richard Duncan, 86, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 7, 1935 to the late Charles Erwin Duncan and the late Ina Riley Duncan. He retired from Daybrite after 43 years of service. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a charter member of Dorsey Fire Department and also a charter member of Peaceville Valley Hunting Club. He loved carrying the grandsons hunting. Services will be 3:00 pm on Sunday November 7, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 1:30 pm Sunday at Bethel. Visitation Saturday, November 6, 2021 will be at Senter Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 pm. Bro. Tracy McMillen and Dr. Kevin Clayton will be officiating. Burial will be at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Martha B. Duncan of Mantachie; children: Ricky (Susan) Duncan, Dawn (Vern) Caygle, Scott (Kelly) Jefferies, Billy (Dana) Jefferies; grandchildren: Jay (Summer) Duncan, Channing Caygle, Clay Caygle, Kylie Jefferies, Cohen Jefferies, Trey Parker, Katie Jefferies; great-grandson, Jagger Duncan; sister, Sarah Frances (Harold) Fikes. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Martha Moore Duncan; brother, Carl Mitchell Duncan. Pallbearers are Jay Duncan, Channing Caygle, Clay Caygle, Jagger Duncan, Jimmy Dale "Cotton" Moore, Terry Lee Moore Honorary pallbearers will be the Dorsey Friendship Fire Department Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
