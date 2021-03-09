Dordanius Akwood 'Dan' Duncan, 56, passed away Thursday, March 04, 2021, at his home in Myrtle. Services will be on Sunday March 14, 2021 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. Visitation will be on Sunday March 14, 2021 11:00 - 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.

