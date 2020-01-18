Joel Thomas Duncan, 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born on October 26, 1946 in Amory, MS, he was the son of the late Joseph Duncan and Verna Suggs Duncan. Joel grew up in Amory, MS and was a 1965 graduate of Amory High School. He married Tina Stacy on April 3, 1971. They were married 48 years and were blessed with 3 daughters and extended family. He was a loving husband and father. Joel was a great provider and worked several jobs over his lifetime. He retired from the City of Amory's Water department after 37 years. He served our Country and retired after 25 years from the Mississippi National Guard as a SSgt with the 155th Armored Brigade. He loved the Lord and was a member and Deacon of Providence Baptist Church in Amory. He had a love for antique cars and was a member of the Tenn-Tom Cruisers Car Club. In his younger years, he enjoyed racing dirt track race cars and riding motorcycles. He liked working in his shop, making things, and working in the yard. In his free time, Joel enjoyed listening to Country, Bluegrass, Elvis, and Old Gospel music. He loved to spend time with his wife and they traveled and visited various museums across the country. Joel was a great man who loved his family. The many years of wonderful memories will be cherished forever. Joel will live on in their hearts and his legacy lives on. Joel is survived by his loving wife, Tina Stacy Duncan, Amory; three daughters, Kristi Kennedy (Brad), Madison, MS, Melissa Doublin (Kenneth), Amory, MS, Jody Smith (Ray), Hatley, MS; grandchildren, Savannah Ransburgh (Rick), Joel Ray "J. R." Smith, Lexie Smith, Bailey and Kelsey Kennedy; Paul and Luke Doublin; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Ransburgh, and Piper Smith; niece and nephew, Adam Stacy and Linda Fulton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Verna Duncan. His funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Michael Easter and Bro. Ricky Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at the funeral home in Amory. Memorials may be give to a charity of choice. Please share your and memories condolences with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
