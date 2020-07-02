William Kenneth Duncan, 82, died unexpectedly at his home in Fulton on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born April 18, 1938, to James Russell and Veola Franks Duncan. He was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, Itawamba Junior College, and Mississippi State University. He was retired as a Quality Engineer for Alabama Specialty Products. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with Ministers Windell Fikes, Lyndell Fikes, and Jerene Fikes officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Duncan; one daughter, Melanie Duncan of Marietta, GA; three grandchildren, Adam, Daniel, and Conner. He was preceded in death by one brother, Russell W. Duncan; and his parents. Condolences may be shared with the Duncan family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
