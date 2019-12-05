BYHALIA -- LaShonda Renee Duncan, 37, passed away Sunday, December 01, 2019, at Hwy 178 West in Marshall County. Services will be on Sunday December 8, 2019 2:00 at New Mt Gilliam M B Church 774 Stonewall Rd, Byhalia MS. Visitation will be on Saturday December 7, 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at St Paul Church Cemetery 1393 State Hwy 309 South Byhalia. Serenity Autry Funeral Home in charge of services.

