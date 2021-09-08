Richard Nelson "Big Dunk" Duncan passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was born in Missouri to David Nelson Duncan and Barbara Jean Jones Duncan. Big Dunk liked watching Alabama Football (Roll Tide Roll!), playing with his grandson, spending time with his family, racing and boats. He liked to hunt and was a Mason. A Memorial Service will be on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 6:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by two daughters, Allisa Mask (Caden) of Booneville, MS and Hayle Sharp (Andrew) of Strayhorn, MS; one brother, Andy Duncan (Angela) of Meridian, MS; one grandson, Asher Dingler; two nephews, Alex Duncan, Aaron Duncan (Wendy); two nieces, Kenita Moore and Brandi Gann; two great-nephews, Ryder Moore and Kase Moore; and the mother of his children, Charlotte Duncan. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Nelson Wade Duncan; sister, Daveta Gann; granddaughter, Hayden Renea Mask; and great-niece, Addy Buchanan. Pallbearers will be Mike Cain, Mike Carter, Alex Duncan, Aaron Duncan, Gage Jones, and Colt Reese. Honorary Pallbearers will be Caden Mask, Asher Dingler, Kase Moore and Ryder Moore. Donations may be made in Big Dunk's memory to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
