TIPPAH COUNTY -- Charles Glenn "Charlie" Duncan, Sr., 63, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Gathering of Family and Friends from 5 PM to 8 PM Saturday August 31 at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.