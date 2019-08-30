Our beloved father, grandpops, friend and "brother from another mother", Charles Glenn "Charlie" Duncan, Sr., 63, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon August 29, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after his big ole heart gave out. A Gathering for Family and Friends to celebrate Charlie's life will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Saturday August 31 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A private family burial was held in Rucker Cemetery near Ripley. Charlie was born March 9, 1956 in Ripley, the youngest born to the late Gus and Dorothy Fray Goolsby Duncan. He made his way through the halls of Ripley High School and eventually became the third generation owner of Duncan's Garage. A Christian, Charlie had a larger that life personality and lived life to the absolute fullest. He was a family man , a storyteller and an avid mechanic. He possessed an irrepressible spirit , a generous heart and could make a person laugh, laugh and laugh some more. Charlie traveled where he wanted to travel (mostly up and down Highway 15 and around the town square), laughed inappropriately at every chance, learned what he wanted to learn, fix what he wanted to fix and loved who he wanted to love. He had a passion for cars--any car, old or new, he could fix almost anything. Oh , and tequila, he loved tequila. Although we will feel incredible heartache, we were blessed to have shared 63 years with him and will always be inspired by his giving spirit, generosity and friendship. Charlie's memory will continue to live through his children, Mindy Duncan Alexander (Shannon), Charles Glenn "Chuck" Duncan, Jr. (Amanda), Nathaniel Chase Duncan and Gunner Lee Duncan, all of Ripley, two grandchildren, Grant Duncan Gates and AlanMarie Fray Alexander of Ripley, his "sister from another mother", Dorothy Shelton of Ripley and many, many friends. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gustuvas Howell Duncan, III. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Charlie's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
