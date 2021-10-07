Stephen "Hoolie" Foster Duncan was born on August 10, 1954 and passed away on October 1, 2021 at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. He fought a 3 year battle with cancer and passed a peaceful death with family by his side. Memorial services are 2 pm Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Neil Davis officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Stephen is survived by his mother, Esther Hutcheson of Baldwyn; his son, Tobey Duncan (Kelly) of AR; his daughter, Ginger Dabbs (Charlie) of AR; his brother, Tim Duncan (Melinda) of Baldwyn; 7 grandchildren, Eli, Mary, Charlotte & Valerie Duncan, Emma, Anna & Jase Dobbs and his nieces and nephews, Lindsey Floyd, Chelsea Duncan and TJ Duncan. He was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Allen Duncan; his brother, Phil Duncan and his grandparents, Jim & Myrtle Duncan and Rube & Sala Foster.
