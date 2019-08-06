Timmy LeDale Duncan was born March 17, 1977 to the late J.D. Duncan and Opaleen Farr Duncan in Pontotoc, MS. After a courageous battle with cancer and before taking his final ride off into the sunset, Tim professed his life to Christ and accepted Him as his personal Savior. Tim surrendered to the Master's call and departed for heaven's highway on August 3, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He is preceded in death by his mother Opaleen Farr Duncan, his father J.D. Duncan, his brother Anthony Cherry, his sister Michelle Cherry and his grandparents Guy and Gladys Farr, and Jettie Mae and Jessie Duncan, Sr. Tim leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Kyler J. Fitzpatrick and Jayden Duncan of Pontotoc, MS; an uncle, Kenneth D. Farr of Pontotoc, MS; two aunts, Kathleen Zinn of Homewood, IL, Paula (Anthony) Herrod of Southaven, MS; a stepfather, Mack "Pops" (Mollie) Bean of Pontotoc, MS; seven brothers, Stacy (Tonya) Farr, Justin Bean, Mack Bean, Jeffrey Bodean (Monica) Bolton, Rodney Cherry, Michael Cherry, all of Pontotoc, MS and William Bean of Oxford, MS; two sisters, Melissa Bean Souter of Arlington, TX and Felisha Pegues of Pontotoc, MS; a special love and caregiver, Amanda Watson of Pontotoc, MS; one granddaughter, Ariel Fitzpatrick of Pontotoc, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 5:00-6:00 PM. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Springville Chapel MB Church in Pontotoc. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Springville Chapel Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Breaking
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.